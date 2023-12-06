Michigan Football is expected to be active in the transfer portal again this offseason after a successful group of players joined the team for 2023. Positions of need may be difficult to project with many players facing NFL and 5th-year decisions. One spot Michigan could need some help is at the X receiver, with Cornelius Johnson for sure out of eligibility. With the potential need for a big-body receiver, Michigan has offered former Indiana WR Donaven McCulley.

McCulley was by far Indiana's best receiver in 2023, leading the Hoosiers in receptions(48), yards(644), and touchdowns(6). McCulley earned All-B1G honorable mention this season.

McCulley committed to Indiana in 2021 as a quarterback and saw action as a freshman. He completed 35-85 for 475 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. McCulley also rushed 64 times for 135 yards with two touchdowns.

The former Indiana receiver is currently the 4th ranked receiver in the portal and #17 player overall. McCulley has offers from Penn State, Kentucky, and others.