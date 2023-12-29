Michigan Football continues to be active and deliberate in the transfer portal. With Western Kentucky DB Upton Stout electing to return to WKU, Michigan is back looking for a nickel corner with an offer to Northwestern DB Rod Heard II.

Heard II enrolled at Northwestern in the 2019 class and redshirted. With the 2020 Covid exemption, he is eligible for another season as a grad transfer.

Heard has started 23 games at slot corner for Northwestern in the last two seasons. It is not hard to see the fit for Heard II, a nickel corner that can line up at safety or in the box and impact the run game. Heard II was third on the team with 85 tackles, including 4.0 for loss.

An all-around player, Heard II was one of the best corners in the Big Ten last season. His 82.3 overall defense grade on Pro Football Focus ranks 7th in the conference, just behind Michigan's Will Johnson. His tackle grade of 78.1 is 10th in the Big Ten, just ahead of Mike Sainristil. In coverage, Heard II has an 83.4 coverage grade which ranks 4th, and is right in the middle of Sainristil (83.5), Johnson (83.3), and Josh Wallace (82.3).

Follow Maize & Blue Review for more updates.



