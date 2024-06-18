Phillip Goodrich Jr has been grinding in camps in the last two offseasons. No stranger to Ann Arbor, Goodrich Jr. took part in another Michigan camp on Monday, and after a strong performance, the 2026 linebacker earned a Michigan offer.

Goodrich Jr. also won the fastest man segment at last year's camp and worked with former LB coach Chris Partridge. It would be difficult to find a harder-working player in the 2026 cycle. Getting that Michigan offer was validation for Goodrich Jr. and all the work he has put in.

"It meant so much to me," Goodrich told me. "I mean all my training and everything, and to get offered by the national champs means so much. Also, my whole family is Michigan fans, so they are very happy as well."

Goodrich Jr. plays at powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Michigan is no stranger to STA, with multiple players throughout the years, including current Wolverines Jaydon Hood and Ja'Den McBurrows. Returning linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary also has a solid connection to the program.

"(Jean-Mary) does have connections with Florida, my school, and the head coach, so when my coach reached out, they took me in."

Goodrich Jr. met with the new staff on Monday, with the defensive staff changing over in the offseason. What he showed on the field impressed the staff, as Goodrich Jr. is an above-average athlete.

"The coaches were great. They focused on more consistent development and getting better rather than being athletic and not getting better. I connected with Coach BJM and Coach Marciano. They liked how I was moving and what I displayed for them. Coach BJM told me I displayed everything they look for and need to win a national championship, so that’s what got me the offer."

So, with the connections and skillset, the fit seems obvious, but it is still very early in the process for Goodrich Jr. It's an offer he has been working very hard for. Now his family of Michigan fans is happy with the Wolverines in the conversation. We will keep an eye on this recruitment as Goodrich Jr. is expected to rise up rankings and get attention from other programs.