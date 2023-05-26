Wallace was a 4-year starter and 2-time captain for UMass. Many of Michigan's transfer portal additions have been former starters and captains, as the Michigan coaching staff values experience and leadership in any addition.

Wallace has played in 39 games over the last 4 seasons. Over that time he has 140 tackles, 3 interceptions, and 28 pass deflections, with 22 coming in the last 2 seasons.

There are quite a few connections for Wallace to Michigan, starting with his current head coach at UMass, former Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown. Michigan has adjusted its scheme since Brown left, but one consistent theme is both defenses ask their cornerbacks to play man defense.

Wallace played his high school ball at DeMatha, where he was also a star basketball player and teammate of former Michigan center Hunter Dickinson.

Michigan's biggest roster question currently is who will start at CB2 opposite of Will Johnson. While the Wolverines have a talented group that includes Ja'Den McBurrows, Amorion Walker, Kody Jones, and more, what they currently lack is experience. Michigan has offered other cornerbacks in the portal but only in situations where they believe the fit will be good. It's easy to see the fit with Wallace and Michigan.

Wallace has received offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, and more since entering the portal. As a grad transfer, he has one season of eligibility remaining from the Covid year exemption.