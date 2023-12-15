During the down time between the Big Ten Championship Game and the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, Michigan is continuing to recruit not only high school players, but transfer portal entrants, as well. The Michigan staff has offered a few portal prospects, and on Friday morning, it offered yet another.

Former Wake Forest wide receiver Jahmal Banks announced via social media on Friday that Michigan has extended an offer out.

Standing at 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 205 pounds, Banks is another big body receiver that Michigan has offered out of the portal along with Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley.

After not being much of a contributor for the Demon Deacons in his first two seasons with the team, Banks burst onto the scene as a sophomore and carried the momentum over into his junior season in 2023.

As a sophomore in 2022, Banks hauled in 42 receptions for 636 yards and nine touchdowns. Although not a huge downfield threat — Banks' longest reception went for 48 yards — he registered an average yards per reception of 15.1 during his junior season.

This year, Banks caught 59 passes for 653 and four touchdowns as he contributed to a Wake Forest team that went 4-8.

Banks was a three-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland.

Michigan is clearly looking to address a potential need at wide receiver for 2024. With Cornelius Johnson leaving after the season's end and Roman Wilson likely not far behind, Michigan will need to reload at the wide receiver position, or else it will be a very inexperienced group heading into 2024.

Banks currently has a visit scheduled to Notre Dame this weekend. Other schools to have offered include Minnesota, Purdue, Wisconsin, Boston College, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Vanderbilt.