El-Hadi, who is an early enrollee, committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others back in March of last year.

A big reason for his commitment was the bond he built with the Michigan coaching staff. And head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made him feel like part of the family on a virtual in-home visit over the weekend.

“It went really well,” El-Hadi said. “Me and my mom were really happy. He was just telling us about the dorms, what it’s going to be like there, how many times I can come home, how classes go and training. He gave us a map of everything.”