Michigan OL Commit Giovanni El-Hadi On Signing Early, Virtual In-Home
Giovanni El-Hadi is ready to put pen to paper.
The Rivals100 Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson offensive lineman was the first commit in Michigan’s 2021 class and never wavered. Now, El-Hadi will make things official on National Signing Day.
“Since the first day I committed, I was ready to get on campus,” El-Hadi said. “Now, it’s actually happening. Time really flies. I’m really happy. I’m doing a gathering at the school. After that, I’ll be at Michigan in one month.”
El-Hadi, who is an early enrollee, committed to Michigan over offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Penn State, Purdue and others back in March of last year.
A big reason for his commitment was the bond he built with the Michigan coaching staff. And head coach Jim Harbaugh personally made him feel like part of the family on a virtual in-home visit over the weekend.
“It went really well,” El-Hadi said. “Me and my mom were really happy. He was just telling us about the dorms, what it’s going to be like there, how many times I can come home, how classes go and training. He gave us a map of everything.”
