Michigan OL Olu Oluwatimi selected in NFL Draft
Olu Oluwatimi was selected Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the fifth round. The offensive lineman is heading to the Seattle Seahawks after they chose him with the 154th pick.
Olu Oluwatimi was the best lineman in college football last season, winning the Outland Trophy and Rimington Award, along with being part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line.
Olu transferred to Michigan after 4 seasons at Virginia.
OLU OLUWATIMI MICHIGAN CAREER
• Rimington Award Winner (2022)
• Outland Trophy Winner (2022), the first in Michigan history• Consensus All-American (2022) with first-team honors by four of five organizations
• All-Big Ten selection (first team, coaches, second team, media)
• Big Ten Sportsmanship Award Winner (2022)
• Named the team's Hugh H. Rader Award (2022)
• Made 14 career starts at center
• Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)
• Semifinalist, Rotary Lombardi Award
• One-year letterman (2022)
