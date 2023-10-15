Michigan has been on a dominating stretch the last weeks with blowout victories against Nebraska, Minnesota, and Indiana. The Wolverines will head to East Lansing Saturday to take on the Michigan State Spartans. Vegas has released their early odds, with Michigan 19.5 point favorites.

Michigan is 3-0-1 against the spread in conference games this year, with a margin of victory of 37.3. They are covering the spread by an average of +14. Michigan is also 2-0 against the spread in road games, covering by an average of +21.8.

Michigan State 2-2 against the spread at home this season, and 1-2-1 as an underdog. The +19.5 line is Michigan State’s biggest spread of the year after being +15 against Washington. The Spartans lost by the 34 to the Huskies.

Michigan takes on Michigan State Saturday, October 21 at 7:30pm.