Michigan has dominated its way though Big Ten play. This week they return from a bye for rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship game against Purdue. This year’s matchup only features one Big Ten hopeful, and the Wolverines are favored -31.5 against the Boilermakers with an over/under of 48.5.

Michigan is 4-0-1 against the spread in conference games this year, with a margin of victory of 39.6. They are covering the spread by an average of +15.9. Michigan is 1-3-1 as the home favorite, all three losses ATS were in non-conference.

Purdue is 1-2 against the spread on the road this season, and 2-4 as an underdog. The +31.5 line is by far Purdue’s biggest spread of the year after being +17 against Ohio State.

Michigan takes on Purdue Saturday, November 4 at 7:30pm from Ann Arbor.