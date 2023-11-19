For the first time in the history of the rivalry, The Game will feature 11-0 teams in back-to-back seasons. 2006 was called The Game of the Century, featuring the top 2 ranked teams, both 11-0. Last season, Ohio State was ranked #2 while Michigan was ranked #3, the expectation for this season's battle. Jim Harbaugh will not be on the sideline, serving the final game of his suspension. Michigan has opened as a -3.5 favorite across multiple sportsbooks.

In the last two seasons, Ohio State has been favored to win by 7, with Michigan winning 42-27 in 2021 and 45-23 in 2022.

The Wolverines will be back home for this year's edition of the game. Michigan is only 1-4-1 ATS in Ann Arbor. This is only their second-ranked matchup of the season. They covered the -4.5 spread against Penn State, winning by 9. Last week against Maryland, Michigan was -17.5 favorites and failed to cover by 10.5 points.

Ohio State is 2-2-1 ATS on the road this season. This will be the Buckeyes' first game of the season as an underdog. They are 1-0-1 against ranked opponents, covering against Penn State and pushing against Notre Dame. In the last two weeks, Ohio State has been a massive favorite against Michigan State and Minnesota, covering both contests.

Interestingly, Michigan has played their two most difficult Big Ten opponents in the last two weeks, both on the road. Ohio State has played their two weakest Big Ten opponents in the previous two weeks, both at home.

As always, something has to give. One team will leave undefeated and head to Indianapolis to play Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game.

Ohio State at Michigan takes place on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at noon and will be broadcast on Fox.



