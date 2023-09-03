A criticism of Michigan football at times in the Jim Harbaugh era has been what some perceived to be an unwillingness to open up the passing game.

The topic was a heavy point of discussion last season, before the Wolverines had coming out parties through the air in their last two games against both Ohio State and TCU.

To begin the 2023 season, nobody will have the standing to make such a criticism, with the Wolverines airing the ball out 31 times in a 30-3 victory Week 1 win over East Carolina.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw 30 of those passes, connecting on 26 of those for 280 yards and three touchdowns with quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell calling the plays due to the suspension of coaches Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh.

A big part of the way the Wolverines attacked East Carolina's defense had to do with the Pirates being hung up on stopping the run by playing heavy boxes—often with eight or more players in the box at once, while sending safeties, cornerbacks and linebackers downhill to try to slow down the likes of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards.

That strategy worked to an extent for the Pirates, but started getting burned through the air once Michigan began to open the offense up as the game went on.

Acting head coach and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter explained how the offense did a nice job of taking what ECU's defense was giving them considering the different looks from the Pirates.

"Thought Coach Campbell did a great job calling the plays," said Minter. " I know Blake (Harrell) pretty well as a defensive coordinator, to their credit, they were putting 11 guys up there trying to stop the run. I thought, as the game went on, sort of taking what was there and taking what they gave us. I think, for the most part, we really played the game on our terms and our tempo, controlled the ball at times with the passing game and at times with the running game."

In the postgame press conference, McCarthy talked about how he and the offense has to be prepared when defenses sell out to stop the run. He said when teams are willing to deploy that strategy, he is comfortable with being able to push the ball down the field when the space is given to the Wolverines' receivers.

"Everyone saw what we did last year," McCarthy said. "We were smashing and pounding the football. And we were doing our best to prepare for that, especially ECU, they just went all offseason trying to stop that (our run game). It's an opportunity for us in the passing game to capitalize. Coach Campbell did a phenomenal job calling plays today. He's helped me so much personally in the offseason and I can't wait to see what that due does in the future."

Even with East Carolina's aggressive style of defense, Corum still went for 73 yards on the ground on 10 carries.

Corum explained how he is confident in the offenses ability to throw the ball to open things up for the unit, recognizing that defenses will have to back off eventually if the Wolverines connect on a few chunk plays in the air as they did Saturday.

He said he expected the Pirates' defense to drop back a little more once the Wolverines did convert on some big passing plays, but was thrilled with the playmaking he saw from McCarthy and Michigan's pass catchers.

"Coming into the game, we watching some of the videos of their press conferences and stuff—they wanted to stop the run," said Corum. "I think overall, per average, I think we were still up there (in the running game). But if teams want to do that—please, keep throwing (while looking at McCarthy). Teams will have to back up sooner or later."

Roman Wilson had the biggest day of the Michigan receivers, coming away with three touchdown catches, the first Wolverine to accomplish that feat since Nico Collins did it against Indiana in 2019.

Wilson had 78 yards to go along with the touchdown receptions, while saying he was just out there trying to do his job.

"I was just doing my job out there," Wilson said. I was running my routes, and if he (McCarthy) put the ball out there, I've got to catch it. Playing in this offense, with a (quarterback) like this, and two elite running backs, I have to take advantage of every opportunity that I get out there."