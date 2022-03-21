Michigan outlasts Villanova, advances to second-straight Sweet 16
The Michigan women's basketball team advanced to its second-straight Sweet 16 on Monday night with a 64-49 victory over Villanova.
Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown carried the Wolverines to victory. The two seniors combined for 47 of Michigan's 64 points. Hillmon tallied 27 points on 12-16 shooting, and Brown finished with 20 points on 7-15 from the floor.
The Wolverines started off slow, and trailed the Wildcats, 16-13, after the first quarter. The second quarter was much more kind to the Wolverines, who found themselves with a three-point lead at halftime.
A late third-quarter push from Hillmon and Brown gave Michigan an eight-point advantage going into the fourth quarter. The momentum continued in the fourth quarter, as Michigan began to flex its muscle. The Wolverines outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Hillmon's 27-point, 11-rebound performance gave the senior her 50th career double-double. As Hillmon walked off the Crisler Center court for the last time, "MVP" chants filled the arena air. Michigan Head Coach Kim Barnes Arico gave her thoughts on Hillmon after the game.
"Those 'MVP' chants are for real," Barnes Arico said in a postgame interview with ESPN. "You guys had an opportunity to see first-hand tonight the player that she is — just so special."
The Wolverines advance to their second-straight Sweet 16, and will meet 10-seed South Dakota. The Coyotes upset No. 2-seed Baylor, 61-47, in the second round. The game between the Wolverines and Coyotes is scheduled for Saturday in Wichita, Kansas.