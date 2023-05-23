Through 52 regular-season games of the 2023 season, the Michigan baseball team sported a .500 record of 26-26 heading into this week's Big Ten Tournament. The Wolverines finished Big Ten play with a 13-11 conference record, earning them the No. 6 seed in this year's conference tournament.

Michigan looked to defend its 2022 tournament title as it opened play against No. 3 seed Iowa, a matchup that had yet to be played in 2023. Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Connor O'Halloran got the start on the bump for Michigan, but the Hawkeyes bested the Wolverines in eight innings in run-rule fashion, 13-3.

Freshman Mitch Voit helped U-M to an early lead in the second inning. With two outs and runners on second and third, the starting third baseman dribbled a ball down the third base line that Iowa third baseman Raider Tello had no play on.

Joey Velazquez scored on the play, giving Michigan a 1-0 lead. Moments later, catcher Gabe Sotres was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but leadoff man Cody Jefferis grounded out, leaving the bases loaded.

Iowa quickly got the run back in the home half of the second with a sacrifice fly. The Hawkeyes just about took a 2-1 lead later in the bottom of the second, but O'Halloran made a great play fielding a bunt and tossing it home to Sotres in time to nab Michael Seegers.

O'Halloran and Iowa pitcher Marcus Morgan began to settle down in the ensuing innings. Michigan loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth inning, but relief pitcher Jack Whitlock struck out the side, stranding all three Michigan baserunners.

The momentum shifted as Iowa fans — who traveled well to Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska — willed their team to a game-changing home half of the fifth.

Iowa put together a two-out rally with a two-RBI single from second baseman Sam Hojnar. The Hawkeyes proceeded to load the bases, and right fielder Brayden Frazier — who made a fantastic, sliding play in foul territory earlier in the game — cleared the bases with a two-out grand slam to left field.

O'Halloran was able to finish the inning, but the damage had already been done as Iowa took a commanding 7-1 lead with six fifth-inning runs.

Michigan left fielder Tito Flores brought Michigan to within five with a solo home run in the top of the sixth, but Iowa kept its foot on the gas pedal. The Hawkeyes plated four runs in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth to run-rule Michigan.

According to the college baseball rule book, "a game may be stopped only after seven innings if one team is ahead by at least 10 runs."

For Michigan, the loss puts the Wolverines in a tough spot. Tracy Smith's squad must win five games in five days to secure a second consecutive Big Ten Tournament title. One loss, and Michigan's season is almost certainly over.

Michigan will take the field again on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT against the loser of No. 2 seed Indiana and No. 7 seed Illinois.