The Michigan and Ohio State hockey teams met in Cleveland on Saturday as part of the Faceoff On The Lake. The Wolverines and Buckeyes were battling for second place in the Big Ten with just one week left in the regular season.

Unfortunately for Michigan, Ohio State brought its 'A' game, and a strong effort from the Buckeyes gave the Wolverines their first loss since Jan. 20.

Brandon Naurato's Wolverines came out blazing hot. They hit the post two times in the first five minutes of the game, but they came up empty after plenty of scoring chances. Both teams committed multiple penalties throughout the remainder of the first period, but goaltenders Erik Portillo and Jakub Dobes were unbeatable in their respective nets.

The game remained scoreless after one period, and Ohio State led in shots, 14-7.

As the second period began, Ohio State had a few scoring chances, but once again, Portillo was rock solid in the net.

However, after more than 30 minutes of scoreless hockey, the Buckeyes were able to change the scoreboard and they took a 1-0 lead.

The end of the second period featured some ice issues, and the teams broke for second intermission with 4:59 to play in the second period.

When the teams came back from the second intermission, Ohio State added a quick goal to take a two-goal advantage.

Michigan quickly trimmed the deficit, as Gavin Brindley found the back of the net.

Ohio State was too strong on the offensive attack, though, and the Buckeyes knocked off Michigan to tie things up for second place in the Big Ten standings.