Brad Robbins was selected Saturday in the 2023 NFL Draft, going in the sixth round. The offensive lineman is heading to the Cincinnati Bengals after they chose him with the 217th pick.

Robbins has been a part of the Michigan special teams going back to 2017. While injuries impacted the middle of his career, Robbins has been a fixture and one of the best kickers in the nation over the last two seasons. Along with punting, Robbins has been Jake Moody's holder during their run of success.

Robbins finishes his career as one of the best punters in the history of Michigan Football.

BRAD ROBBINS MICHIGAN CAREER

• Three-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2017, 2020-21; media, 2020-21)

• The program's only two-time recipient of the Robert P. Ufer Bequest (2021, '22)

• Finished his career with the No. 2 career punting average (42.0 yards per attempt) and No. 2 single-season average (46.33) in program history; fifth in total punt yards (7,698)

• Has appeared in 44 career games during his career

• Five-year letterman (2017, '19-20-21-22)

• Two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021, '22)

• Missed the entire 2018 season and the start of 2019 due to an injury