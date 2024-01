In what is quickly turning into another forgettable season for the Michigan basketball program, the hits keep on coming, this time, it's from a player's perspective.

U-M point guard Dug McDaniel took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to announce that he will be serving a six-game suspension for unannounced reasons. In another twist, the suspension is for road games only, which includes the Wolverines' road trip to Maryland on Thursday.

McDaniel says he will be active for home games.