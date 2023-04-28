What a week for Michigan on the recruiting trail.

After starting off the week with two new four-star additions in Brady Preiskorn and Jerod Smith, the Wolverines officially have their third commitment of the week in Ponte Vedra (FL) offensive guard Jake Guarnera.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound prospect held over 20 offers and released a top five of Michigan, Penn State, Florida, NC State, Rutgers earlier in April. Things seemed to be trending towards Penn State, but he ultimately ended up choosing the Wolverines.

Guarnera has built a great relationship with OL coach Sherrone Moore over the course of many visits, and one of his most recent visits helped him see Michigan's vision for him in the Maize & Blue.

"We talked about how I could help the team and early on," Guarnera said. "My versatility helps me have a better chance at competing for a starting spot earlier."

Along with that relationship, Guarnera is close with many Michigan commits like Luke Hamilton and Ben Roebuck.

Guarnera is the 15th overall commitment in Michigan's 2024 recruiting class and fifth offensive lineman. The class still sits at No. 1 overall in the country following the addition of Guarnera.