Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines headed to Evanston on Thursday with their NCAA Tournament hopes on life support, and although the first half wasn't anything to write home about, the Wolverines played like their season depended on it in the second half.

Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin and Joey Baker all finished with at least 14 points as Michigan cruised to a comfortable 68-51 win over Northwestern at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Thursday night. Here are three takeaways from the impressive victory.

A tale of two halves

Observers of the Michigan basketball team were certainly not shocked with the way the first half unfolded. Northwestern put together a sloppy, lackluster performance in the first half, but Michigan refused to capitalize. The showing was rather typical of a Michigan team that hasn't capitalized on many opportunities so far this season.

Despite the ugly first half from the Wildcats, Michigan led by only one point at the break. Things appeared to be trending in a familiar direction for Juwan Howard's squad, but the second half turned out to be a pleasant surprise for Wolverine fans.

Michigan dropped 42 points on Northwestern in the second half, and the visiting Wolverines appeared to have an identity for the first time in a while. The great second-half performance helped Michigan to the victory — its first Quad 1 win of the season.

It truly was a tale of two halves, and Michigan, perhaps for the first time all season, broke its opponent's will on the road.

Resumé builder?

Up to this point in the season, Michigan hadn't had anything of significance to point to on its resumé. No Quad 1 wins, a few terrible losses, and nothing to show to the college basketball world that it was worthy of a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

That all changed on Thursday night, though, as Michigan picked up its first statement win of the season on the road against Northwestern. A 42-point second half explosion helped Michigan to the victory, and the Wolverines improve to 6-5 in the Big Ten.

Although it is a down year in the Big Ten, Michigan will still have plenty of opportunities throughout the remainder of the season to add to its resumé. The Wolverines are still slated to face Indiana twice, Illinois, Michigan State and Rutgers before the season's end.

Of course, the Big Ten Tournament awaits, too, and the more games Michigan wins in the conference tournament, the more opportunities it will have to sneak into the big dance.

Something to build off of?

Not only is the win important for Michigan, but what might be even more important is that the team looked like it had a spark. Forty-two second-half points doesn't happen by accident, and the players seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves in Evanston on Thursday night.

Michigan got incredible performances from players who are expected to step up, and the Wolverines obviously had a ton of momentum as the clock was winding down. Dickinson, Baker and Bufkin combined for 48 points in the win, and the trio will be crucial as it relates to Michigan's success as the season enters the home stretch.

A rivalry game awaits in Ann Arbor on Sunday afternoon as Michigan is set to host the reeling Ohio State Buckeyes. Chris Holtmann's team will head into Ann Arbor having lost eight of its last nine games, including a current three-game losing skid.