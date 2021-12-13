Michigan places four on Associated Press All-America lists

The Associated Press released their All-America lists today, and Michigan once again increased its number of individual award winners.

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and kicker Jake Moody were named first-team All-America; both were also named Walter Camp Football Foundation first-team All-America last week.

Hutchinson now owns Michigan's single-season sack record with 14.0, which is third in college football this season. He is Pro Football Focus' highest-graded defensive player, and he is tied for third in total quarterback pressures this season with 73. Hutchinson was previously named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection (coaches and media), and won the Lombardi Trophy for best lineman in the country and the Lott IMPACT Award.

Moody had a stellar middle of the season, scoring on 18 of 20 attempts from weeks 4 through 10 for an average of three made field goals per game. Over the entire season, Moody scored on 22 of 24 field goal attempts. He won the Lou Groza Award for the country's best kicker earlier tonight, and was previously named Big Ten Kicker of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten.

Other players earning All-America honors today include David Ojabo (second team) and Hassan Haskins (third team).

Michigan will face off against five All-Americans when they take the field New Years Eve. Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean earned first-team honors, tight end Brock Bowers and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt earned second-team honors, and safety Lewis Cine earned third-team honors.