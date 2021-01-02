Arizona has blown up as a state that constantly churns out D1 football talent. Coaches from major programs make their way out West in droves during the spring evaluation period and throughout the fall. Colorado could be next. The Box State has seen a rise in high level recruits over the last couple of cycles. In the 2020 and 2021 classes alone, Colorado sent prospects to big name programs like LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M, Washington and Wisconsin. If you’re a top recruit in Colorado, especially in the trenches, chances are you train with Matt McChesney. A former NFL offensive lineman, McChesney runs Six Zero Strength and doubles as a mentor for kids looking to become the next P5 prospect from Colorado.

“There are so many kids here,” McChesney said. “Colorado is a flyover state. I’m not naïve. I know what it is. It’s not California or Texas. They don’t care like they care in those places. It’s more of a hobby here. I literally tell kids not to sign up with me. (Six Zero) is unequivocally for the serious and the committed. It works. It weeds out the kids that aren’t supposed to play DI football. But there are a lot of skill players here. And if they’re looking for big dudes, next year’s class is great.” With Colorado set to take off, Michigan is making sure to make an imprint early on. The Wolverines landed All-American quarterback Dylan McCaffrey in 2017, highly touted offensive lineman Reece Atteberry in 2020 and just reeled in three-star offensive lineman Connor Jones in the 2022 class — the latter two both train with McChesney. The state of Colorado is home to just one Power Five program (Colorado) and no school in particular has really owned recruiting there as of late — ala Michigan with Massachusetts. Opportunity to poach Colorado, despite a talent increase, is at an all-time high. “I played at the University of Colorado, and I love that place,” McChesney said. “They didn’t even offer Connor. They wanted to see more tape. I said ‘you’re effing up.’ You are letting someone come in and purge the state. If they don’t see the value of home state players, others do. We’ve got multiple guys at Stanford, LSU, Notre Dame, multiple guys at Michigan and Texas A&M. How is this actually happening?” Michigan doesn’t care how or why it’s happening. The Wolverines are simply excited to take advantage of the situation. That statement is especially U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner, who has been leading the charge for Michigan in Colorado. With Atteberry on the roster and Jones now in the fold, Warinner may look to Colorado to add more ‘Mile High Muscle’ along the offensive line. In fact, Warinner has offered three Colorado offensive linemen aside from Jones for next cycle — three-star recruits Braden Miller, Kaden Weatherby and George Fitzpatrick.