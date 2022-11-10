Former high school phenom Emoni Bates has returned where it all began for him. A standout with Ypsilanti Lincoln, Bates has returned to Ypsilanti to play for Eastern Michigan.

While rumors swirled that Michigan could get involved with Bates as he was in the transfer portal, the Wolverines ultimately went in a different direction despite pictures surfacing of Bates and head coach Juwan Howard talking to one another at various events.

That was the past and Howard and his program are focused on the now, which means the Wolverines face Bates at Little Caesar's Arena on Friday.

While facing a prolific scorer like Bates doesn't necessarily change the way the Wolverines prepare this week, it's clear that he does deserve some extra attention on the floor.

Howard wants him to earn every point he will get on Friday.

"Great scorer like Emoni, you've just got to try your best to make him work hard for every bucket. Knowing that there are going to be a lot of sets they're going to run for him, he's going to touch the ball every time down the floor because of his skillset and how he's presented on the floor to make plays for his team. You've just gotta make him work for every chance he gets it."

As for who gets the assignment of guarding Bates, Howard elected not to say, saying he was sure 'everyone' will get a chance to do so.

Howard was asked what makes Bates special in his opinion. The headman cited his love of the game of basketball for taking his game to even greater heights.

"Give him credit, the young man worked extremely hard on his skillset," Howard said. "He shows that he's got a lot of love for the game of basketball and when you have a passion to play the game of basketball, you don't have to beg a person like Emoni to get in the gym to work on his skillset. I've just enjoyed watching him over the years and he's gotten better each year."