On Thursday afternoon, Michigan president Santa Ono took to Twitter to update the ongoing contract discussion between himself, Jim Harbaugh and Warde Manuel.

Harbaugh's future with the program has been up in the air ever since the season ended, and for the second consecutive year, people within the program are uncertain whether he will remain the team's head coach for next season.

The 59-year-old head coach interviewed virtually with the Denver Broncos on Monday, which brought up plenty of concern among the Michigan fanbase.