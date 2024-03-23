Michigan Pro Day showcases 22 Wolverines headed to the NFL
Friday, Michigan Football held its Pro Day event for its 22 NFL Draft eligible players. Coming off a National Championship and with a shot at breaking the NFL Draft record for players selected, Ann Arbor was a popular place for NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.
Of the 7 head coaches in attendance was former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Charger's lead man was still rocking his iconic "thin M" hat.
It was no surprise that J.J. McCarthy was the story of the day. McCarthy has been the talk of draft leadup, rising up draft boards. Many now expect McCarthy to be a top 10 pick as high as the top 4. Teams like the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos have been identified as potential trade-up candidates.
McCarthy threw in drills and showed off many routes integral to the Michigan offense. McCarthy also showed he can do different routes used in offenses of the teams interested in him. Then he let the deep ball fly, allowing Blake Corum to impress scouts with his pass-catching ability.
Other highlights:
-DB Mike Sainristil also ran routes as a receiver.
-OL Zak Zinter did not compete in drills but stated he feels about 90% back from his injury, and expects to be ready by the start of NFL camps.
-LB Michael Barrett took part in drills after being unable to compete at the combine.
-LB Junior Colson also did not participate in drills after missing events at the combine.
-EDGE Braiden McGregor took part in drills after being unable to compete at the combine.
Combine results can be found at MGoBlue including a photo gallery.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram