Friday, Michigan Football held its Pro Day event for its 22 NFL Draft eligible players. Coming off a National Championship and with a shot at breaking the NFL Draft record for players selected, Ann Arbor was a popular place for NFL executives, coaches, and scouts.



Of the 7 head coaches in attendance was former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. The Charger's lead man was still rocking his iconic "thin M" hat.

It was no surprise that J.J. McCarthy was the story of the day. McCarthy has been the talk of draft leadup, rising up draft boards. Many now expect McCarthy to be a top 10 pick as high as the top 4. Teams like the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, and Denver Broncos have been identified as potential trade-up candidates. McCarthy threw in drills and showed off many routes integral to the Michigan offense. McCarthy also showed he can do different routes used in offenses of the teams interested in him. Then he let the deep ball fly, allowing Blake Corum to impress scouts with his pass-catching ability.

