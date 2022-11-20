Kim Barnes Arico's women's basketball team hit the road for the first time of the season on Sunday, when they visited Fairfield in Connecticut. Michigan fell behind early, but big performances from Maddie Nolan and Laila Phelia helped Michigan to a 69-53 victory.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb3R0YSBsb3ZlIGEgcm9hZCBkdWIuLi40LTAhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90LmNvL0NoZGpIWFY3MkMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DaGRqSFhW NzJDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRi YWxsIChAdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTQ0MzQ5MzUyOTI0NTY5NjA/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Leigha Brown was in the starting five for the first time all season, as she replaced Greta Kampschroeder in the starting lineup. Brown played only 11 minutes in the first half, and she shot 1-3 from the floor and hit two free throws to give her four points in the first half.

Nolan and Phelia stole the show, though. There was no need for the preseason All-Big Ten selection to do too much. Nolan and Phelia combined for 20 points in the first half and Michigan finished the first 20 minutes with a nine-point lead over Fairfield.

Although Brown wasn't much of a factor in the first half, the senior guard came to life in the second half to keep the Stags at a comfortable distance. The 6-foot-1 guard scored 14 points in the second half, and she finished the game with 18.

Emily Kiser also had a big afternoon. The 6-foot-3 forward continued her dominant season with a 19-point performance, including a 9-10 shooting clip at the free throw line.

Phelia, Brown and Kiser combined for 54 of Michigan's 69 points on the afternoon as the Wolverines picked up their fourth win of the season.