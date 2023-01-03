The Michigan women's basketball team welcomed Penn State to Crisler Center on Tuesday for the first game of the new year. It was a back and forth affair, but the Wolverines ultimately prevailed on their home floor, 82-72.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGF0JiMzOTtzIGEgTWljaGlnYW4gZHViPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvQmx1ZT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvQmx1ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL2dJUVZ5R2NyRjQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9nSVFWeUdjckY0 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1pY2hpZ2FuIFdvbWVu4oCZcyBCYXNrZXRiYWxs IChAdW1pY2h3YmJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v dW1pY2h3YmJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE2MTAzNjIwNDkzNTk2NjcyMDA/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Neither team led by more than seven points throughout the first three quarters, and the teams traded punches like a pair of heavyweight boxers in the ring. Penn State freshman Shay Ciezki traded buckets with Laila Phelia in the first half, before Makenna Marisa took a turn for the Nittany Lions in the second half.

Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown were all nearly unstoppable for Michigan. The trio combined for 63 points as they led Michigan to its third Big Ten win of the season.

In the first quarter, Nolan hit two 3-pointers to help Michigan to a strong start. The Wolverines jumped out to an 18-11 lead, but the Nittany Lions closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take a three-point lead going into the second quarter.

Phelia and Brown continued Nolan's momentum in the second quarter. The duo combined for 14 points in the second quarter, and Michigan led by four points going into the second half.

Ciezki's strong first half played a big role in keeping the game close, but she wasn't nearly as efficient in the second half. The freshman scored just six points in the second half, and Penn State didn't have enough weapons to keep up with Michigan.

The Nolan-Phelia-Brown trio continued to pick apart the Penn State defense, and the Wolverines pulled away late to take down the 10-4 Nittany Lions.

Nolan finished the game with 17 points on 5-11 shooting from deep. She played 38 minutes as Kim Barnes Arico rode the hot hand of the senior.

Phelia didn't have the most impressive of stat lines, but she added eight points at the free throw line to add to her point total. She finished with 24 points on 7-17 shooting with six rebounds.

Much like Phelia, Brown recorded eight of her points at the free throw line, as she finished with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.