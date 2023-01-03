Michigan pulls away from Penn State, improves to 3-1 in Big Ten play
The Michigan women's basketball team welcomed Penn State to Crisler Center on Tuesday for the first game of the new year. It was a back and forth affair, but the Wolverines ultimately prevailed on their home floor, 82-72.
Neither team led by more than seven points throughout the first three quarters, and the teams traded punches like a pair of heavyweight boxers in the ring. Penn State freshman Shay Ciezki traded buckets with Laila Phelia in the first half, before Makenna Marisa took a turn for the Nittany Lions in the second half.
Maddie Nolan, Laila Phelia and Leigha Brown were all nearly unstoppable for Michigan. The trio combined for 63 points as they led Michigan to its third Big Ten win of the season.
In the first quarter, Nolan hit two 3-pointers to help Michigan to a strong start. The Wolverines jumped out to an 18-11 lead, but the Nittany Lions closed out the first quarter on a 10-0 run to take a three-point lead going into the second quarter.
Phelia and Brown continued Nolan's momentum in the second quarter. The duo combined for 14 points in the second quarter, and Michigan led by four points going into the second half.
Ciezki's strong first half played a big role in keeping the game close, but she wasn't nearly as efficient in the second half. The freshman scored just six points in the second half, and Penn State didn't have enough weapons to keep up with Michigan.
The Nolan-Phelia-Brown trio continued to pick apart the Penn State defense, and the Wolverines pulled away late to take down the 10-4 Nittany Lions.
Nolan finished the game with 17 points on 5-11 shooting from deep. She played 38 minutes as Kim Barnes Arico rode the hot hand of the senior.
Phelia didn't have the most impressive of stat lines, but she added eight points at the free throw line to add to her point total. She finished with 24 points on 7-17 shooting with six rebounds.
Much like Phelia, Brown recorded eight of her points at the free throw line, as she finished with a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Michigan now sits at 13-2 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten. It will now get prepared for a critical Big Ten game on Saturday when Caitlin Clark and Iowa come to Crisler. The game will tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and it will air on FOX.
