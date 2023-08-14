Michigan is considered to have one of the top defensive back units in the country if one outlet's projection of the group is to be believed.

With the group returning stalwarts like Rod Moore coupled with the excellent play of Mike Sainristil, Will Johnson and Makari Paige from the season prior, the Wolverines should continue their success in what could be a big year for the program.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Wolverines appear as the No. 2 secondary unit in its list of top 10 units in the country, trailing Georgia, a program the Wolverines are aspiring to beat on the field.

Here's what the outlet had to say about the group:

The Wolverines return four starters to what was already one of the best secondaries in college football.

The star of the unit is Will Johnson, who is already a top-25 player in college football after his true freshman season. The former five-star recruit’s 91.1 grade in man coverage led all Power Five cornerbacks last season. Rod Moore is a top-five safety and was one of only two Power Five safeties in 2022 who earned 80.0-plus grades both in coverage and as a run defender. Mike Sainristil thrives from the slot, earning an 82.3 grade in that role last season, second-best in the Power Five.

Makari Paige is a returning starter at strong safety and posted a 45.5% forced incompletion rate last year, third among all safeties in college football. Like Georgia, the biggest question mark for the Wolverines is at the other outside cornerback spot. Massachusetts transfer Josh Wallace is the favorite to take over there, and he surrendered an open target on only 20% of his plays in 2022, second among all cornerbacks in the country.