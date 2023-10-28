On Friday, Michigan football class of 2024 three-star running back commit Micah Kaapana announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he has been selected as an Under Armour All-American.

The Las Vegas product has been committed to the Wolverines since mid-June—roughly four months after running backs coach Mike Hart landed four-star back Jordan Marshall from Ohio.

At the time of his commitment, Kaapana wasn't a huge name, but has climbed in the rankings over the past few months and now ranks as the 28th-best player at this position in his class in the nation.

In 2022, Kaapana ran for over 1,000 yards for his high school team, and has rushed for 539 yards and seven touchdowns on over 12 yards per carry in his senior season, according to Max Preps.

With Kaapana continuing to ascend and gain notoriety on a national scale, it's looking more and more like Hart has found another diamond in the rough on the recruiting trail for a Michigan running back room that looks to be in good shape for the future.

Details for the 2024 Under Armour All-America game have yet to be fully disclosed, but the game typically takes place in early January each year.