Michigan reaches out to Wofford transfer forward B.J. Mack
Sources confirmed to Maize and Blue Review on Tuesday afternoon that Michigan has reached out to Wofford transfer forward B.J. Mack. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound forward recently announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after Wofford missed out on the NCAA Tournament.
A former three-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy, Mack spent three seasons with Wofford after a quiet freshman season at South Florida in 2019-20.
The soon-to-be fifth-year senior was the definition of consistency over his junior and senior seasons at Wofford. He played in 64 of the team's 65 games over the two-year stretch, and he averaged 16.5 points as a junior, along with 16.6 points as a senior.
Mack has never shot less than 80% from the free throw line during his four-year career, and he's a career 35.9% 3-point shooter.
It doesn't take a basketball roster genius to figure out there will undoubtedly be attrition from Juwan Howard's club after the season is over, and Mack is likely the first of many players Michigan will reach out to during the offseason.
Michigan could be in danger of losing up to a third of its roster, and it brings in only a two-man recruiting class. Howard has shown no hesitation to go to the transfer portal for players, and he will undoubtedly have to search this year's transfer field to find some quality replacements.
