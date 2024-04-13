Michigan's receiver room is aware of the need for multiple receivers to step up this season after Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson departed the program.

With the likes of Tyler Morris and Semaj Morgan returning, both of the known commodities from last year's offense have an opportunity to make the next step in their games even further.

For the group as a whole, though, receiver coach Ron Bellamy has made one coaching point crystal clear this spring.

“Our whole receiver room this year, Coach Bellamy has made it very, very important to us to — just ‘effort, effort, effort,'" Morgan told reporters this week. “We all just play hard, we go out there, we practice, play hard. We’ve run a lot of receivers so (after) practice, we are tired but we're all humming. We’re all in the building for extra hours looking over plays, looking over drawings and things like that.

“I feel like our whole receiver room is stepping up because all of us are young. Everybody is going to have to step up because we had two older guys in front of us last year in C.J. and Roman. So I feel like the whole room is stepping up and I feel like we’re gonna be real good this season.”

As for the position group, the Wolverines have had receivers to can fill multiple roles. With Johnson being more of the taller receiver who could play on the outside, Wilson was a smaller receiver who excelled in the short and intermediate game.

With the receiver room lacking a larger outside threat, Morgan isn't worried about specialized roles for the room.

Everyone is capable of getting the job done.

“We’re all young so this spring we’re just all coming into our own,” Morgan said. “We all go deep. We all go short. We all run screens. So, by the time the season comes, I think we’ll really know but right now, as far as that goes, I don’t really have an answer. Because we’re all still developing into our own as young guys.”