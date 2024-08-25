PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVdCTkJCOFM1VlEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XQk5CQjhTNVZRJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Michigan receives NOA following NCAA investigation

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

The NCAA has delivered the full Notice of Allegations to Michigan after a nearly year-long investigation into Connor Stalions and his alleged advanced scouting scheme.

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgTk9BIGFycml2ZWQganVzdCBkYXlzIGJlZm9yZSBTdGFsaW9u c+KAmSBOZXRmbGl4IGRvY3VtZW50YXJ5IOKAnFNpZ24gU3RlYWxlcuKAnSBp cyBzZXQgdG8gZHJvcC4gPGJyPjxicj5BIGxlYWtlZCBkcmFmdCBvZiB0aGUg Tk9BIHdhcyBwcmV2aW91c2x5IHJlcG9ydGVkIGJ5IEVTUE4uIFRoZXJlIGFy ZSBiZWxpZXZlZCB0byBiZSBzb21lIGNoYW5nZXMgaW4gdGhlIGZpbmFsIHZl cnNpb24uPC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFuIFdldHplbCAoQERhbldldHplbCkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5XZXR6ZWwvc3RhdHVzLzE4 Mjc3NzI2NjM1NzEzNDU2MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0 IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Advertisement

The Notice of Allegations is expected to include allegations of Connor Stalions for his actions in the scheme and for attending the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State game in disguise for Central Michigan.

ESPN previously reported a draft of the NOA that included Level allegations against former coaches Jim Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson, and Stalions. Harbaugh faces allegations of failing to cooperate with the NCAA, while Michigan itself could also get a Level I allegation for a "pattern of noncompliance within the football program."

Stalions was the only person mentioned in the initial draft regarding the advanced scouting scheme.

In the draft, Sherrone Moore faced Level II allegations for allegedly deleting texts between him and Stalions, but those texts were turned over to the NCAA, and nothing incriminating was found. Moore has called for the texts to be released.

Changes are expected as part of the draft process, but which allegations from the initial draft may be adjusted or removed are not currently known. Typically, the draft, the notice of allegations, and any other communication between the NCAA and a program it is investigating are not publically known but have happened throughout the investigation into Michigan.

Previously, sources at and involved with Michigan have told M&BR they are optimistic the allegations will not result in any sort of vacation of wins or Championships. ESPN's Pete Thamel echoed a similar sentiment when he said, "Their accomplishments are safe."




Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Nb3N0IG9mIHdoYXQgaGFzIHByZXZpb3VzbHkgYmVlbiByZXBvcnRl ZCBmcm9tIEVTUE4gcmVnYXJkaW5nIHRoZSBkcmFmdCBOT0EgcmVtYWlucy4g UGVyIHNvdXJjZSwgSmVzc2UgTWludGVyIGFuZCBEZW5hcmQgUm9iaW5zb24g YXJlIHdvcmtpbmcgd2l0aCB0aGUgTkNBQSBvbiBhIG5lZ290aWF0ZWQgcmVz b2x1dGlvbiwgc28gaXQmIzM5O3MgYSBzcGxpdCBjYXNlLiBUaGUgcmVzdCB3 aWxsIGdvIHRoZSBDb21taXR0ZWUgb24gSW5mcmFjdGlvbnMgcm91dGUuPC9w PiZtZGFzaDsgTmljb2xlIEF1ZXJiYWNoIChATmljb2xlQXVlcmJhY2gpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmljb2xlQXVlcmJhY2gvc3Rh dHVzLzE4Mjc3NzYwMzk3OTc1NzE2OTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QXVndXN0IDI1LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Former head coach Jim Harbaugh received a one-year ban and four years of show cause from the NCAA after he declined to participate in Michigan's settlement with the NCAA. Partridge was terminated for speaking about the investigation with a player before the NCAA interviews. Other coaches, including Jesse Minter, Steve Clinkscale, and Denard Robinson, are no longer with the program. According to NBC's Nicole Auerbach, Minter, and Robinson are working separately for a resolution.

Michigan could expect a large fine, possibly record-breaking. Much of the NOA draft featured new recruiting allegations, including text messages to a sophomore and a coach assisting recruits with their Instagram page. These new allegations could lead to recruiting restrictions similar to those Michigan implemented last fall concerning the "Burgergate" allegations.

The process is just beginning, as Michigan now has 90 days to respond to the allegations. Unless the actual Notice of Allegations is leaked, any changes may not be known until much later. Many experts expect the process to drag into the summer of 2025 unless Michigan and the NCAA agree to a settlement.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMTQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pY2hpZ2FuLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9taWNoaWdhbi1yZWNlaXZlcy1ub2EtZm9sbG93aW5nLW5jYWEt aW52ZXN0aWdhdGlvbiIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19m cGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMg PSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5 bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNp b24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lv bgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5q cyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAg fSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5 JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGbWljaGlnYW4ucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3Ml MkZtaWNoaWdhbi1yZWNlaXZlcy1ub2EtZm9sbG93aW5nLW5jYWEtaW52ZXN0 aWdhdGlvbiZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIg Lz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==