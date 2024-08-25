The NCAA has delivered the full Notice of Allegations to Michigan after a nearly year-long investigation into Connor Stalions and his alleged advanced scouting scheme.

The Notice of Allegations is expected to include allegations of Connor Stalions for his actions in the scheme and for attending the Central Michigan vs. Michigan State game in disguise for Central Michigan.

ESPN previously reported a draft of the NOA that included Level allegations against former coaches Jim Harbaugh, Chris Partridge, Denard Robinson, and Stalions. Harbaugh faces allegations of failing to cooperate with the NCAA, while Michigan itself could also get a Level I allegation for a "pattern of noncompliance within the football program."

Stalions was the only person mentioned in the initial draft regarding the advanced scouting scheme.

In the draft, Sherrone Moore faced Level II allegations for allegedly deleting texts between him and Stalions, but those texts were turned over to the NCAA, and nothing incriminating was found. Moore has called for the texts to be released.

Changes are expected as part of the draft process, but which allegations from the initial draft may be adjusted or removed are not currently known. Typically, the draft, the notice of allegations, and any other communication between the NCAA and a program it is investigating are not publically known but have happened throughout the investigation into Michigan.

Previously, sources at and involved with Michigan have told M&BR they are optimistic the allegations will not result in any sort of vacation of wins or Championships. ESPN's Pete Thamel echoed a similar sentiment when he said, "Their accomplishments are safe."











