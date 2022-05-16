In this series, The Maize and Blue Review takes a look at the Michigan record books to see where records stand in every major category throughout the history of the football program.

All entries in our series can be found here:

PASSING: Most passing yards in a game | Most passing yards in a season | Most passing yards in a career | Most passing touchdowns in a game | Most passing touchdowns in a season

RUSHING: Most rushing yards in a game / Most rushing yards in a season / Most rushing yards in a career

In this edition, we take a look at the most rushing touchdowns in a game.