Michigan Record Book Rewind: Most rushing touchdowns in a season
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
In this series, The Maize and Blue Review takes a look at the Michigan record books to see where records stand in every major category throughout the history of the football program.
All entries in our series can be found here:
PASSING: Most passing yards in a game | Most passing yards in a season | Most passing yards in a career | Most passing touchdowns in a game | Most passing touchdowns in a season
RUSHING: Most rushing yards in a game / Most rushing yards in a season / Most rushing yards in a career / Most rushing touchdowns in a game
In this edition, we take a look at the most rushing touchdowns in a season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news