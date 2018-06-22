Belleville (Mich.) High three-star Andre Seldon is a little on the short side for a cornerback at 5-9, 154 pounds but Rivals.com Midwest recruiting analyst Josh Helmholdt isn't overly worried about that. The veteran analyst has seen Seldon in person a lot and gives Michigan a lot of credit for looking past Seldon's height and trusting his ability.

"Seldon was the defensive back MVP at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp in Chicago," Helmholdt said. "He thrives in those situations because he's so a great at manning up receivers, anticipating routes and staying in their hip pockets. I have often made the case that height at the cornerback position is overrated. It's not that height has no value at the position, but coaches who will not recruit cornerbacks under a certain height are ignorant and often waste scholarships on future safeties too stiff to play the position. Andre can play the position at the Power Five level, and kudos to Michigan for recognizing it despite his height."

Even though Helmholdt likes Seldon's ability, he doesn't ignore the fact that he is on the short side. It might keep Seldon handcuffed to one position but it's a position that the corner should thrive in.

"Long-term Seldon probably is a nickel cornerback," Helmholdt said. "While height is overrated at the position, as I mentioned it is not invaluable at the position and Seldon is at the very low end of the chart. He will be giving up 6-7 inches to some wide receivers in the Big Ten and that is significant, so look for him to primarily play that nickel role where he mans up slot receivers and covers the short and intermediate territory."

Helmholdt has kept a close eye Seldon's game but has also watched his recruitment closely. It's not really a secret at this point that Seldon was waiting for a Michigan offer but Helmholdt broke it down a bit further.

"Michigan was just the fourth Power Five school to offer Seldon - the others being from Iowa State, Kentucky and Syracuse - a reality that was almost certainly due to his lack of height," Helmholdt explained. "His quick turnaround from the offer to a commitment showed that Michigan was always the offer he was aiming for."