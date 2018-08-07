Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-07 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Recruiting: Coach Calls Quintel Kent Speedy And A Superb Athlete

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code Blue30

Fgdih1o5naezi4no8ntd
Quintel Kent may be listed as a two-star prospect but don't tell his head coach that.
Brandon Brown

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo only played Michigan commit Quintel Kent for about 20 plays during Tuesday's scrimmage but the 6-0, 170-pounder racked up well over 100 yards and found the end zone twice. Lombardo was not surprised at all.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}