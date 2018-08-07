Michigan Recruiting: Coach Calls Quintel Kent Speedy And A Superb Athlete
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward head coach Tom Lombardo only played Michigan commit Quintel Kent for about 20 plays during Tuesday's scrimmage but the 6-0, 170-pounder racked up well over 100 yards and found the end zone twice. Lombardo was not surprised at all.
