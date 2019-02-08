Ticker
Michigan Recruiting: Osman Savage Talks Pledge, Recruiting St. Frances

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Four-star outside linebacker Osman Savage gives U-M a commitment from a loaded St. Frances squad.
Osman Savage

Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances four-star outside linebacker Osman Savage picked up his Michigan offer a long time ago and always thought highly of the Wolverines. Towards the end of January, the 6-0, 212-pounder decided that he had waited long enough and committed to the Wolverines.

