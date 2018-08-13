Ticker
Michigan Recruiting: Player Comparison - Tyrece Woods And Carlo Kemp

Tyrece Woods and Carlo Kemp were similar in high school and could have similar paths at U-M.
Brandon Brown

Michigan picked up a commitment from Belleville (Mich.) High three-star outside linebacker Tyrece Woods and landed a versatile defender in doing so. Take a look at how Woods compares to Carlo Kemp; the Michigan junior who was a four-star weakside defensive end coming out of Boulder (Colo.) Fairview in 2016.

