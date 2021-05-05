 Michigan Football Recruiting Podcast: Commitment On The Horizon?
Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Commitment On The Horizon?

Michigan Wolverines football and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 20 recruiting class nationally this cycle.
Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh have a Top 20 recruiting class nationally this cycle. (AP Images)
The Wolverine's EJ Holland talks about a potential commitment for Michigan and more on this week's recruiting podcast.

Listen to the episode below.

