Michigan Recruiting Podcast: Previewing Early Signing Day

New Jersey defensive back Jordan Morant committed to Michigan over the summer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland looks ahead to early signing day and what may transpire for Michigan recruiting.

Listen to the podcast below.


---

