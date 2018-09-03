Michigan Recruiting: Quintel Kent Feeling More Comfortable As U-M Commit
Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent has been committed to Michigan for about a month now and still feels really good about his decision. The 6-0, 170-pounder has been growing closer and closer to the staff and can't wait to get back on campus as a member of the 2019 class.
