Michigan Recruiting: Quintel Kent Feeling More Comfortable As U-M Commit

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor
Pqocfxcjzcfcoaumxhky
Two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent is off to a solid start this season and feels good about his future at U-M.
Brandon Brown

Lakewood (Ohio) St. Edward two-star wide receiver Quintel Kent has been committed to Michigan for about a month now and still feels really good about his decision. The 6-0, 170-pounder has been growing closer and closer to the staff and can't wait to get back on campus as a member of the 2019 class.

