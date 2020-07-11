Michigan Recruiting Scoop From ESPN's Ohio Underclassmen Camp
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Columbus for ESPN's Underclassmen Camp, which featured several prospects with Michigan offers.
Here are insider notes from the event.
*** One of the youngest prospects at the event was 2024 Southfield (Mich.) A&T quarterback Isaiah Marshall. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh actually offered him as a seventh grader, which made a huge impression on him. Right now, Marshall said Michigan is standing out the most to him. He loves Harbaugh’s resume and the environment around the Michigan program. Obviously, it’s super early here, but that early scholarship could go a long way down the line.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news