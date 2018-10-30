The Michigan coaching staff seems to have a knack for identifying under-the-radar types and turning them into contributing members of the team. True freshman wide receiver Ronnie Bell is already off to a great start and other guys like Sean McKeon, Khaleke Hudson and Josh Metellus are all key components to Michigan's success.

The staff may have identified the next prospect to follow that path in Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley North athlete Amauri Pesek-Hickson. The 6-2, 215-pounder just picked up his offer and almost couldn't believe it.