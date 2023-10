The University of Michigan moved forward with alcohol sales at sporting events on Thursday, as the Board of Regents approved a motion to apply for a liquor license for Crisler Center and Yost Arena.

Athletic director Warde Manuel stated during his time speaking with the Regents that the department would apply for a license as soon as possible to sell alcohol at events this year.

As for the fate of alcohol sales at Michigan Stadium, the Regents and Manuel said a vote would come at a later date as there has been some debate as to where alcohol sales will be permitted.

The smaller venues will be used as a reference point to the success of alcohol sales.