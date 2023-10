Michigan continues to get healthier but will see a handful of names out for Saturday’s contest against Michigan State.

According to U-M’s availability report, wide receiver Karmello English, and running backs Kalel Mullings and CJ Stokes are considered out for the Wolverines.

Defensive back Zeke Berry and tight end Marlin Klein are considered questionable for the game.

Stick with M&BR for more game day coverage.