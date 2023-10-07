Michigan is getting healthy at the right time as the Wolverines could receive some key reinforcements for the game against Minnesota on Saturday night.

The Wolverines released its pregame availability report and has three Wolverines declared out and three listed as questionable for the game.

Defensive back Zeke Berry, tight end Marlin Klein and running back CJ Stokes are listed as out for the Wolverines.

On the good news, defensive lineman Mason Graham is listed as questionable after missing the last two weeks with injury. Graham made the trip and is expected to play against the Gophers.

Defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows and offensive lineman Myles Hinton are also listed as questionable.

The Wolverines will kick off for the battle for the Little Brown Jug at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.