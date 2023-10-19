The University of Michigan responded on Thursday to news of the NCAA opening an investigation into the football program for in-person scouting and sign-stealing allegations. U-M will actively work with the Big Ten and the NCAA and Saturday's game against Michigan State will not be impacted, according to the university.

The university has been notified by the NCAA, along with the Big Ten, that the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan football. The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday's game. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community. — University of Michigan