Michigan releases statement in response to NCAA investigation
Josh Henschke
•
Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
The University of Michigan responded on Thursday to news of the NCAA opening an investigation into the football program for in-person scouting and sign-stealing allegations.
U-M will actively work with the Big Ten and the NCAA and Saturday's game against Michigan State will not be impacted, according to the university.
The university has been notified by the NCAA, along with the Big Ten, that the NCAA is investigating allegations of play signal stealing by Michigan football. The university is fully cooperating with the Big Ten and NCAA. The investigation is ongoing and will not impact Saturday's game. At the University of Michigan, we are committed to the highest ethical and integrity standards for all members of our community.
— University of Michigan
The Big Ten also released a statement on Thursday confirming the NCAA investigation:
"Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time."
No other information on the proceedings have been provided as of this writing.
---
