After a difficult road win vs Maryland, Michigan stays at #3 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Georgia stayed at #1 and Ohio State stayed at #2.

Michigan and Ohio State will face each other as #2 vs #3 for consecutive seasons. The winner of The Game will play Iowa in the Big Ten Chanpionship.

After a win against Oregon State, Washington has moved into the #4 spot. Florida State drops to #5. They will play the rest of the season without starting QB Jordan Travis, who suffered a season ending injury last week.

Below is the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Washington

5. Florida State

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Louisville

10. Missouri

11. Penn State

12. Ole Miss

13. Oklahoma

14. LSU

15. Oregon State

16. Arizona

17. Notre Dame

18. Tulane

19. Kansas State

20. Iowa

21. Oklahoma State

22. Liberty

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. Tennessee