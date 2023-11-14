Despite landing one of the biggest wins of the college football season up to this point, Michigan stays put at No. 3 in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25. There continues to be minimal movement near the top of the rankings with Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State filling out the other top four spots.

As always, the rankings will work itself out in the end. Michigan and Ohio State will face off in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 with everything on the line.

The winner of The Game will earn a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely invite to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the loser will be omitted from the conference title game and will almost certainly be left out of the four-team CFP field.

Everything will be on the line in late November at the Big House, just like it's been the last two seasons. The Buckeyes dropped a spot in this week's rankings, so barring an unforeseen loss from any of the nation's top three teams, it'll be No. 2 vs. No. 3 — just like last year — at the Big House.

Below is the full top 25:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Louisville

11. Oregon State

12. Penn State

13. Ole Miss

14. Oklahoma

15. LSU

16. Iowa

17. Arizona

18. Tennessee

19. Notre Dame

20. North Carolina

21. Kansas State

22. Utah

23. Oklahoma State

24. Tulane

25. Kansas