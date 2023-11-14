Michigan remains at No. 3 in latest CFP rankings
Despite landing one of the biggest wins of the college football season up to this point, Michigan stays put at No. 3 in this week's College Football Playoff Top 25. There continues to be minimal movement near the top of the rankings with Ohio State, Georgia and Florida State filling out the other top four spots.
As always, the rankings will work itself out in the end. Michigan and Ohio State will face off in Ann Arbor on Nov. 25 with everything on the line.
The winner of The Game will earn a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and a likely invite to the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the loser will be omitted from the conference title game and will almost certainly be left out of the four-team CFP field.
Everything will be on the line in late November at the Big House, just like it's been the last two seasons. The Buckeyes dropped a spot in this week's rankings, so barring an unforeseen loss from any of the nation's top three teams, it'll be No. 2 vs. No. 3 — just like last year — at the Big House.
Below is the full top 25:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Missouri
10. Louisville
11. Oregon State
12. Penn State
13. Ole Miss
14. Oklahoma
15. LSU
16. Iowa
17. Arizona
18. Tennessee
19. Notre Dame
20. North Carolina
21. Kansas State
22. Utah
23. Oklahoma State
24. Tulane
25. Kansas
---
