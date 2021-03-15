The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team stayed at No. 4 in the nation in today's Associated Press top 25 poll, despite a week that saw the club lose to Ohio State by one point (68-67) in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. This was the final AP Poll of the season, with the outlet not releasing any rankings during or after the NCAA tournament.

The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team will next play Saturday in the NCAA tournament. (AP Images)

The Big Ten continued its strong presence in this week's edition, with Illinois jumping Baylor to move up to No. 2 nationally after it won the Big Ten Tournament this weekend. The Illini's winning streak now sits at seven games. Ohio State and Iowa checked in close behind at No. 7 and No. 8, respectively, while Purdue (No. 20) was the only other conference member to appear in the top 25. The Maize and Blue and Illini both received No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament, while the Buckeyes and Hawkeyes each got No. 2 seeds.

