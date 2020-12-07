In a bit of a head-scratching move, the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team remained outside the Associated Press top 25 today, despite Wednesday's blowout win over Ball State and last night's 80-58 destruction of Central Florida. The Maize and Blue didn't move at all following the two victories, having entered the week at No. 26 nationally and remaining there today. Two clubs who hadn't been ranked leapfrogged Michigan to jump into the top 25, with Louisville entering at No. 25 and San Diego State at No. 24.

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Isaiah Livers (left) is shooting 43.5 percent from three on the year, and Chaundee Brown is shooting 44 percent from deep. (USA Today Sports Images)

Why? That's a great question. The Aztecs' week consisted of an 83-41 win over St. Katherine and a 65-60 triumph over Pepperdine, while the Cardinals' week saw the team blow out Western Kentucky, 75-54. It's safe to say U-M's 80-58 annihilation of UCF was more impressive than any of those three aforementioned victories from San Diego State and Louisville. Nevertheless, the Big Ten still has six teams rated inside the AP top 25, with Iowa at No. 3, Michigan State at No. 4, Illinois at No. 6, Wisconsin at No. 13, Rutgers at No. 21 and Ohio State at No. 22. The Wolverines aren't the only league member on the verge of the top 25, with Indiana also lurking at No. 29. This is due to impressive blowout wins over Providence and Stanford in the Maui Invitational last week, though a 66-44 loss to Texas last Tuesday is what's keeping the Hoosiers out.